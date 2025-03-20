Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT) Director Buys C$32,010.00 in Stock

Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT – Get Free Report) Director Ernest Mast Mast acquired 194,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

Scottie Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ROT opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. Scottie Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Get Scottie Resources alerts:

Scottie Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rotation Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interests in the Scottie Gold property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle; and Ruby Silver property, Black Hills property, and the Stock property located in the Golden Triangle.

Receive News & Ratings for Scottie Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottie Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.