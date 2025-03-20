Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT) Director Buys C$32,010.00 in Stock

Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT – Get Free Report) Director Ernest Mast Mast acquired 194,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.
Scottie Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ROT opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. Scottie Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Scottie Resources Company Profile
