Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Mila Resources Price Performance
MILA opened at GBX 0.23 ($0.00) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.26. Mila Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
About Mila Resources
