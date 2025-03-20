Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Mila Resources Price Performance

MILA opened at GBX 0.23 ($0.00) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.26. Mila Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Get Mila Resources alerts:

About Mila Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.