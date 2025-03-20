Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Drops By 17.4%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 618.32%.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

