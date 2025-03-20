Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $8,507,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.35. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.