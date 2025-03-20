Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 150,355 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,355 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,749,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,828,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3,103.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $109,276,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 5.8 %

Amphenol stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

