Short Interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Drops By 17.0%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Canadian Solar Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $696.65 million, a PE ratio of -87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
