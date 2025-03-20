Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.