Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Ralph Lauren accounts for about 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $224.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

