BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 171,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 54,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Separately, Clarus Securities raised shares of BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.
