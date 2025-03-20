Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $66.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

TPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. 1,516,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,320. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TPG by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in TPG by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

