GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Director Buys C$10,395.00 in Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Larry Gene Swets Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$10,395.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 3.7 %

GFP traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$4.25. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.31. The company has a market cap of C$96.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.17. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

