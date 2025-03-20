GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Director Buys C$10,395.00 in Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Larry Gene Swets Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$10,395.00.
GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 3.7 %
GFP traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$4.25. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.31. The company has a market cap of C$96.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.17. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
