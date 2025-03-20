Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Issues Earnings Results

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SNTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 16,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.52. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

