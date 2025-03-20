Distil (LON:DIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 5724012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Distil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

