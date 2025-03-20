Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.17), with a volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.20).

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.03.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.