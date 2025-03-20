Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Walker Crips Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £5.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.58.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported GBX (2.56) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Walker Crips Group had a net margin of 135.52% and a return on equity of 200.76%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

