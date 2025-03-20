Camile Farah Acquires 195,385 Shares of Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) Stock

Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL – Get Free Report) insider Camile Farah purchased 195,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$23,446.20 ($14,933.89).

The company has a market cap of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Optiscan Imaging Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of endomicroscopic digital imaging technology solutions for medical, translational, and pre-clinical applications in Australia, Germany, and Internationally. It offers InVivage, an intra-oral digital hand-held confocal endomicroscope for oral cancer screening and/or surgical margin determination; and ViewnVivo, a miniaturized in vivo imaging device that offers single-cell 3D live microscopic imaging.

