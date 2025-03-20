Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.60. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 7,725 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $506.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,762. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

