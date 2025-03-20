The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Kampmann Melissa S.’s 8th Largest Position

Kampmann Melissa S. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.5% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 972.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.47.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

