National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 690,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

National Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

NBHC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,179. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,747,000 after acquiring an additional 126,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 91.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

