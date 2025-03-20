MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Boosted by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,065.94 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,984.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,970.03.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

