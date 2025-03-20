Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) versus Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Financial Analysis

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $2.30 billion 0.52 $109.38 million N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 3.11 $193.63 million $2.56 7.68

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Basin Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers 46.85% 9.76% 3.16%

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

