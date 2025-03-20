Citigroup Boosts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $4.50

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $2.60 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on trivago in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

Get trivago alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVG

trivago Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.00 and a beta of 1.57. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.41% of trivago as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.