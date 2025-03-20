Salzgitter (SZGPY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Salzgitter to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZGPY stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

