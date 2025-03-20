Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.