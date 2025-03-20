Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.