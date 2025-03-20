StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

