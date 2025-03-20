UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

