Financial Comparison: Greentown China (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) & China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)

Greentown China (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) and China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Greentown China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of China Evergrande Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greentown China and China Evergrande Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greentown China 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Evergrande Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Given China Evergrande Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Evergrande Group is more favorable than Greentown China.

This table compares Greentown China and China Evergrande Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greentown China N/A N/A N/A $1.55 0.62 China Evergrande Group N/A N/A N/A $0.87 N/A

China Evergrande Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greentown China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Greentown China pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.1%. China Evergrande Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share. Greentown China pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Evergrande Group pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greentown China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Greentown China and China Evergrande Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greentown China N/A N/A N/A China Evergrande Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greentown China beats China Evergrande Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties. It also offers investment and asset management; project management; technology research and development; and design and decoration services. In addition, the company constructs, develops, and operates education projects; operates hotels and clubs; and invests in and rents properties, as well as sells construction materials. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About China Evergrande Group

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers property development, investment, and management services; and engages in new energy vehicle, cultural tourism, and health industry business. It also provides sale and manufacturing of smart mobility; and development and sale of health and living projects, as well as develops and operates real estate. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. China Evergrande Group operates as a subsidiary of Xin Xin (BVI) Limited.

