Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of CREG opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.