Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Mar 20th, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CREG opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

