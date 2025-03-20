StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 14.9 %
Shares of APDN opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.43. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $522.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($28.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.00) by ($12.00). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.57% and a negative net margin of 228.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.