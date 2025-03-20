Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $6,101,164.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,150,212.11. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $6,145,690.88.

On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32.

On Monday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32.

On Friday, December 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $5,861,769.60.

Shares of NET opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.42.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

