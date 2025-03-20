Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Intel by 785.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 223,720 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

