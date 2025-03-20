Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAJL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $468,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,896,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,532,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance

BATS JAJL opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $246.52 million and a PE ratio of 26.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

