Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 33,744 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after buying an additional 127,069 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,169.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 91,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NEAR opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

