Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Grows By 192.8%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,400 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the February 28th total of 305,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Satellogic Price Performance

Shares of SATL stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $3.83. 118,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Satellogic has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATL. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

