Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $149.44.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.