Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMB opened at $139.75 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

