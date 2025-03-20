Q1 Earnings Estimate for FibroGen Issued By HC Wainwright

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Trading Up 2.8 %

FGEN stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FibroGen by 430.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

