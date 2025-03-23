iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 399,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,834,000. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,746,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,378,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $109.23 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

