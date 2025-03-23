Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $98.85 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

