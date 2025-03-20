Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 67 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in ASML by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ASML by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $734.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $289.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $731.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

