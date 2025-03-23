Fortis Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,249,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.