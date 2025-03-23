Somerset Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.