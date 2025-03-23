Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.2 %

KVUE opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

