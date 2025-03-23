Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $363.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

