Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

NVO opened at $76.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $344.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.