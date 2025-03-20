Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 259,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 70,653 shares.The stock last traded at $60.41 and had previously closed at $60.42.
Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $973.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,307,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.
About Fidelity Value Factor ETF
The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
