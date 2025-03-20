agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 1,123,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,738,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several research firms recently commented on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

