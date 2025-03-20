LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 149,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 572,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

LZ Technology Stock Performance

About LZ Technology

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

