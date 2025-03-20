Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Shares Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). 17,796,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 4,960,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.71 ($0.04).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Up 12.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £20.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

