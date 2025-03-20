RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 0.7 %
RF Industries stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Articles
