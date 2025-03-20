RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

RF Industries stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.